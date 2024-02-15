The Project

25 Homes Destroyed In Victorian Bushfires

Victorian fire authorities have confirmed that 25 homes have been lost in bushfires that swept through the Grampians National Park in the state's west this week.

Since Tuesday, 24 homes have been lost in the town of Pomonal and another one nearby at Dadswells Bridge

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) told the ABC on Thursday morning that the Bellfield bushfire was still burning.

Mark Gunning from the CFA told ABC Wimmera "It's a big fire, there's still hectic fire within the perimeters and people still need to be vigilant and watch for alerts and changing conditions."

The alert level for fires continuing to burn in the Grampians National Park have been reduced after the drop in temperature improved working conditions for firefighters. 

North Grampians shire council's mayor, Rob Haswell, said the area was still too dangerous for many residents to return home, describing the town as a "toxic site".  

"You can't just go back there because it's not safe," Haswell said on Thursday.

"We're going to have many people who have nowhere to go home to."

