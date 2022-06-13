24-Year-Old Woman Gets Married To Herself In India’s First Sologamy Wedding

Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, has become the first person in India to marry themself. The national buzz went wild after announcing that she would be holding a sologamy wedding.

Originally wanting to get married in a temple with a priest present, political party leader Sunita Shukla quickly squashed the plans, opposing the temple wedding. She was told ‘sologamy’ isn’t endorsed throughout the Hindu religion, so the ceremony couldn’t take place.

Sunita said: “I am against the choice of venue, and she will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple.

“Such marriages are against Hinduism, and this will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail.”

But that wasn’t going to stop Kshama, who set out to find a new location. She said: “I never wanted to get married, but I did want to become a bride – so I decided to marry myself.

“I can’t describe it in words, but [everyone] has been so kind to me with all the trolls happening to take my side. I have tears of joy reading messages and stories and I [was] so excited for my wedding day.”

With the new priest she had booked, another road block came when he had to cancel at the last minute. Finally, though, love prevailed, and she was able to complete her marriage by following the rituals of ‘mehendi’ and ‘haldi’ – a form of body art and the use of turmeric to cleanse the body.

With her parent's full support, she completed her self-marriage journey and is off on her honeymoon to Goa to celebrate herself.

Photos: https://www.instagram.com/kshamachy/