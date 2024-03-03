2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Fourteen thousand Aussie league fans flocked to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the start of the 2024 NRL season.

The League even managed to squeeze an NRL pitch into the tight NFL stadium to showcase the sweet, sweet game that is rugby league in a bid to hook the Yanks!

After a 12-month build-up, there was finally a footy explosion all over Sin City!

A 40,000-strong crowd witnessed Manly dominate South Sydney 36-to-24, while Sydney Roosters beat the Brisbane Broncos 20-10.

So has the NRL done enough to hit the U.S., fan jackpot, or will the league be coming home empty-handed?