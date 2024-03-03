The Project

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Just weeks ago it was the setting for the most-watched Super Bowl in history, but today it was the NRL making history.

Fourteen thousand Aussie league fans flocked to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the start of the 2024 NRL season.

The League even managed to squeeze an NRL pitch into the tight NFL stadium to showcase the sweet, sweet game that is rugby league in a bid to hook the Yanks!

After a 12-month build-up, there was finally a footy explosion all over Sin City!

A 40,000-strong crowd witnessed Manly dominate South Sydney 36-to-24, while Sydney Roosters beat the Brisbane Broncos 20-10.

So has the NRL done enough to hit the U.S., fan jackpot, or will the league be coming home empty-handed?

Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

    Singer Raye has beaten the record for the highest number of wins at the BRIT Awards in one year.
    Hundreds of millions of coffee cups are expected to be saved from landfill as the nation's first ban on plastic-lined takeaway cups takes effect.
    In a bid to revitalise Sydney's suburbs and transform them into lively night-time destinations, local councils are shaking up outdated council restrictions.
    After fearing for her life, a Cambridge academic escaped a medieval tower after being trapped in it for seven hours, using only an eyeliner pencil and a cotton bud.
    Observers were left speechless after footage of a great white shark getting attacked by a solo killer whale was captured for the first time.