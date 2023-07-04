2023’s First Supermoon, The ‘Buck Moon’, Lights Up the Night Sky

Known as the ‘Buck Moon’, it is one of four supermoons that happens during the year and is the first for 2023.

Because the Moon’s orbit is not perfectly circular, the Moon will appear up to seven per cent larger than normal as it is closer to Earth.

A supermoon happens when its 27.32-day orbit to its closest point to Earth and it is in its full moon phase occur at the same time.

The Royal Observatory says Native Americans gave the July full moon the name ‘Buck Moon’ because the antlers of a male deer are in full-growth mode during this time of year.

Only August’s full Moon will be closer to Earth this year.