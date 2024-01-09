The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

2023 Was Officially The Hottest Year On Earth On Record

2023 Was Officially The Hottest Year On Earth On Record

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service says.

Scientists had widely expected the milestone, after temperature records were repeatedly broken.

Since June, every month has been the world's hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.

"This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years," C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

C3S said 2023 was the hottest year in global temperature records going back to 1850.

Copernicus records only go back to 1940 and are based on a combination of observations and forecast models.

Other groups, including the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office and Berkeley Earth go back to the mid-1800s and will announce their calculations for 2023 on Friday.

When checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, Buontempo said it was "very likely" the warmest year in the last 100,000 years.

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show
NEXT STORY

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show for 2024 has hit Las Vegas!
Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

Imagine you were being paid less superannuation and a lower minimum wage than everyone else in this country, and was all perfectly legal.
Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations
Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.