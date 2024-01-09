2023 Was Officially The Hottest Year On Earth On Record

Scientists had widely expected the milestone, after temperature records were repeatedly broken.

Since June, every month has been the world's hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.

"This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years," C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

C3S said 2023 was the hottest year in global temperature records going back to 1850.

Copernicus records only go back to 1940 and are based on a combination of observations and forecast models.

Other groups, including the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office and Berkeley Earth go back to the mid-1800s and will announce their calculations for 2023 on Friday.

When checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, Buontempo said it was "very likely" the warmest year in the last 100,000 years.