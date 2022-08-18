The Project

2022 USA Mullet Championships Set To Declare Its ‘Mullet Boy’ For Huge Prize

Aussies and Americans don't always agree on everything, but a glorious mullet is one that both nations can appreciate.

It takes time and care to grow the long locks to perfection, and young Emmit "Mullet Boy" Bailey from Wisconsin is thrilled to have been voted in the top 25 of this year's USA Kids Mullet Championships.  

  

After over 600 kids from around the US entered this year's competition, Emmit and his father, Eric were thrilled to have made it this far.  

  

"It's extremely fun to watch the votes," Eric told WEAU.   

  

"Then they went to 100, and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he [Emmit] kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25."   

  

After missing out on the competition last year, Emmit spent the last year growing and perfecting his locks.  

  

This year's competition boasts strong competitors that Emmit is looking to defeat. 

 

CREDIT: Mullet Champ

The winner of the event will officially be dubbed “Mullet Boy” and take home a grand prize of US$2,500 (AU$3,600).  

  

Emmit and dad Eric have vowed to buy a go-kart if Emmit wins and have advised anyone looking to enter the competition to join and grow out that mullet you’ve always wanted.  

  

“It does take some time to grow ‘cause this is two years in the making to get this one, but have fun with it,” the dad said. 

