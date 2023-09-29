20 years ago today, Mr Brightside was released & yes, we are all old

Filling stadiums, nightclubs and sports montages for two decades, The Killers' Mr Brightside' is now twenty years old.

The song, taken from their debut album Hot Fuss, came out in a world of The Hives, The Vines, The Strokes, The White Stripes, The Libertines, and pretty much every other plural prefixed with "the" in the great rock and roll revolution of the early part of the new millennium.

Headed up by a charismatic frontman Brandon Flowers and backed by three guys who aren't charismatic frontman Brandon Flowers.

For 20 years, it has never really left us. In 2009, it topped Absolute Radio's best song of the decade list.

In Australia, it finished 13 in the 2004 Hottest 100, number 38 in the Hottest 100 of all time in 2009, and proving that it is ageing like a fine wine in this country, hit number 7 in Triple J's Hottest 100 of the past 20 years in 2013.

Not bad for the first song the band wrote and recorded together, inspired by Brandon Flowers' girlfriend cheating on him while he was working as a bellhop at a hotel.

Not wanting to write a sad song about the situation, Brandon opted for a sing-along chorus, inspired by Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger, one that could be sung by 100 000 fans in a Michigan college football stadium as they support their beloved Wolverines.

But in this country, its lasting memory will forever be retired AFL footballer Jack Reiwoldt jumping up on stage at the end of the 2017 Grand Final and singing along with them, a memory that has lasted longer than the team the Tigers beat that day.

Sorry to the Adelaide Crows fans for bringing up a painful memory, but you could always take that pain and write a rousing rock anthem about it that will stand the test of time.