20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

A 20-year-old British Rubik's cube whizz has managed to solve 6,931 cubes in just 24 hours. That works out to.... I don't know how many per hour. Give me 24 hours, and I can work it out. Maybe.

George Scholey live-streamed his world record attempt from a London hotel. It's shocking he didn't take a break to gorge on the buffet breakfast.

He broke a Guinness World Record for the most cubes solved in 24 hours. He also broke the world record for the least productive way to spend 24 hours. What a champ!

The previous record was held by a Canadian who only solved 5,800 cubes in 24 hours. So it looks like Scholey totally Schooled him!

Apparently, he was disappointed he couldn't quite get to 7,000, but it's a mighty effort for someone who doesn't have more than a dozen hands.

With someone who has such quick digits, here are a few more ideas for future World Record attempts he could pursue- World's Slyest Pick-Pocketer, World's Quickest Rendition Of Mozart's Don Giovanni; and World's Fastest Jazz Hands!

Time will tell what's in store for this speedy young mastermind!