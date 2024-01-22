20-Year-Old Golf Amatuer Won’t Get $1.5 Million Prize After Winning PGA Tournament

Nick Dunlap secured a one-shot win at The American Express event in California.

While he now has the option to take up PGA Tour membership, he can't accept the winners cheque of US$1.5 million (AU$2.3 million).

That goes to the runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Dunlap also won’t get the 500 FedEx Cup points, but he will have a two-year PGA Tour exemption through to 2026, and can compete in full-field events while staying on at the University of Alabama, and will be able to compete in signature events if he turns pro.

“Nothing like I’ve ever felt,” Dunlap said.

“It was so cool to be out here and experience this as an amateur.”