20 Australian Citizens Escape Gaza As Egypt Opens Border Crossing

Senator Wong confirmed 20 Australian citizens, one permanent resident and two family members were among those who left the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing.

"We've been working towards this for a very long time ... and I'm so relieved we have seen some Australians able to leave," she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"We were prepared on the Egyptian side with Australian officials to ensure that people were met and needs were assessed. We'll continue to provide that consular assistance."

However, she said about 20 Australian citizens plus family members remained in Gaza.

"We will keep working to ensure we get as many of that Australian cohort out as possible."