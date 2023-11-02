The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

20 Australian Citizens Escape Gaza As Egypt Opens Border Crossing

20 Australian Citizens Escape Gaza As Egypt Opens Border Crossing

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed relief after a group of Australians crossed the border out of Gaza and into Egypt, as the Middle Eastern conflict rages on.

Senator Wong confirmed 20 Australian citizens, one permanent resident and two family members were among those who left the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing.

"We've been working towards this for a very long time ... and I'm so relieved we have seen some Australians able to leave," she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"We were prepared on the Egyptian side with Australian officials to ensure that people were met and needs were assessed. We'll continue to provide that consular assistance."

However, she said about 20 Australian citizens plus family members remained in Gaza.

"We will keep working to ensure we get as many of that Australian cohort out as possible."

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage
NEXT STORY

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

The Beatles will release their final ever song on Thursday, and the video for it will include "unseen" footage of the band.
Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

Coles and Woolworths are sharing the honours at this year's Shonky Awards.
Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

Camille, a newly single woman from the US, decided to pop her wedding ring on Facebook Marketplace after her marriage break-up, and what happened next shocked her.
Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

A pub in Adelaide has issued an apology after a planned tribute for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry backfired.
Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Heidi Klum has once again proven that she is the Queen of Halloween at her annual Halloween party with an incredible peacock costume.