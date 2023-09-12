The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

2.2 Million Litres Of Wine Flood Small Portuguese Town After Tanks Burst

2.2 Million Litres Of Wine Flood Small Portuguese Town After Tanks Burst

A small town on the coast of Portugal had been barraged by 2.2 million litres of wine after two tanks owned by a distillery gave way.

The two tanks were owned by Levira Distillery. Stunning footage of a red wine river flowing down a steep hill in São Lorenco de Bairro has gone viral.

The amount of wine spilt was enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, prompting an environmental alert.

Officials were quick to stop the wine in its path before it drained into the Certima River. The Anadia Fire Department blocked off the wine and diverted it into a nearby field, according to local media reports.

“We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” the Distillery said in a statement.

“We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It
NEXT STORY

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

The CSIRO has released a report exposing that the average Australian diet consists of too many junk foods and not enough fruits and vegetables.
Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's leadership is in question, with talks of a potential leadership spill after she went on a two-week holiday in Italy during a youth crime crisis.
Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras
Real Estate Agents Found To Be The Least Trusted Professionals In Australia

Real Estate Agents Found To Be The Least Trusted Professionals In Australia

The latest Governance Institute of Australia Ethics Index shows that the least trusted professionals are real estate agents.
Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tourist Slammed For Jumping Into Elvis Presley's Pool, Even Though It Was Labelled 'Restricted'

Tommy Purcell, a British tourist visiting Memphis, Tennessee has been slammed for jumping into Elvis Presley's old pool.