2.2 Million Litres Of Wine Flood Small Portuguese Town After Tanks Burst

The two tanks were owned by Levira Distillery. Stunning footage of a red wine river flowing down a steep hill in São Lorenco de Bairro has gone viral.

The amount of wine spilt was enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, prompting an environmental alert.

Officials were quick to stop the wine in its path before it drained into the Certima River. The Anadia Fire Department blocked off the wine and diverted it into a nearby field, according to local media reports.

“We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” the Distillery said in a statement.

“We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”