19,000 People Evacuated On Rhodes, With Authorities Saying Some Fires On Greek Islands Could Be Arson

Authorities in Greece have said some of the 82 wildfires currently burning across multiple Greek islands could have been started by arson.

The largest of those fires is on Rhodes, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was "the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country."

Local police said 16,000 people were evacuated by land and 3000 by sea from 12 villages and several hotels.

A number of tourists were waiting to fly back home from Rhodes International Airport.

AAP reported tourists were forced to leave in haste, and many were wearing just their swimsuits after having to leave their possessions behind in the hotels.

“As night fell, we could see the fire on the top of the hills in Kiotari. They said all the hotels were on fire,” tourist Kevin Evans told PA news agency.

Rhodes travel agent Stelios Kotiadis confirmed to the Associated Press that the evacuation was hasty.

"There was panic. ... the authorities were overwhelmed," he said.

With AAP.