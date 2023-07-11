The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

$18 Burger At V8 Supercars Sparks Heated Online Debate

$18 Burger At V8 Supercars Sparks Heated Online Debate

A motorsports fan has started a divisive online debate after posting a photo of an $18 burger he purchased at the NTI Townsville 500.

Posting the image to a Facebook group dedicated to a community in Townsville, the man said, “This folks is an $18 burger at the V8s.” 

“Thought the crowds were down on previous years, this carry-on could perhaps answer a few of the organiser's questions.”

The post attracted more than 1400 reactions and over 800 comments in 24 hours, with some calling the burger “pathetic.”

“That is a $4 burger at very best… and that’s being kind,” said one user.

Another member of the Facebook group commented, “You are joking. No wonder people can’t afford to go to these events.”

Despite the backlash, others had little sympathy for the man and recommended attendees should come prepared.

“Take your own food,” one Facebook user said. 

“Every year I went I took Subway with me. Small esky, some soft drinks and water. Bag of snacks. Much cheaper and easier.”

There were also some members of the Facebook group that believed the man should have known what to expect after purchasing tickets to the event.

“You go to this and similar events, eg local shows, knowing the prices will be high,” one member said.

“Stop complaining - it is your choice to be there!”



Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom
NEXT STORY

Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom

Advertisement

Related Articles

Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom

Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom

A Western Australian woman has taken to social media to showcase why you shouldn't wear glasses on video calls.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Say Their Secret To A Happy Marriage Is Sleeping Apart

King Charles and Queen Camilla Say Their Secret To A Happy Marriage Is Sleeping Apart

The King and the Queen of England have some marriage advice, and it’s about as lacklustre as you’d imagine.
Viral Fake Proposal Trend Has People Fired Up

Viral Fake Proposal Trend Has People Fired Up

Fake proposals are flooding the internet, and people are finding it hard to see the funny side of them.
Sweden To Join NATO After Support Shown From Türkiye

Sweden To Join NATO After Support Shown From Türkiye

Sweden is set to join NATO after the Turkish president agreed to support the country’s bid.
As Little As 20 Minutes Of Exercise A Day Can Ease Depression, According To A New Study

As Little As 20 Minutes Of Exercise A Day Can Ease Depression, According To A New Study

New research has discovered that people suffering from chronic conditions can exercise as little as 20 minutes daily to lower the risk of depressive symptoms.