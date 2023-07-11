$18 Burger At V8 Supercars Sparks Heated Online Debate

Posting the image to a Facebook group dedicated to a community in Townsville, the man said, “This folks is an $18 burger at the V8s.”

“Thought the crowds were down on previous years, this carry-on could perhaps answer a few of the organiser's questions.”

The post attracted more than 1400 reactions and over 800 comments in 24 hours, with some calling the burger “pathetic.”

“That is a $4 burger at very best… and that’s being kind,” said one user.

Another member of the Facebook group commented, “You are joking. No wonder people can’t afford to go to these events.”

Despite the backlash, others had little sympathy for the man and recommended attendees should come prepared.

“Take your own food,” one Facebook user said.

“Every year I went I took Subway with me. Small esky, some soft drinks and water. Bag of snacks. Much cheaper and easier.”

There were also some members of the Facebook group that believed the man should have known what to expect after purchasing tickets to the event.

“You go to this and similar events, eg local shows, knowing the prices will be high,” one member said.

“Stop complaining - it is your choice to be there!”





