17 Killed During Russian Attack On Ukrainian City Of Kostiantynivka

Associated Press journalists at the scene saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at the crowded market.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the death toll is expected to rise.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, stating that a market, shops and a pharmacy had all been struck about 30km from the city of Bakhmut where fighting has been going on for months.

"Anyone in the world who is still dealing with anything Russian simply ignores this reality,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

“Heinous evil. Brazen wickedness. Utter inhumanity.”

Local Ukrainian media described the event as a missile attack.

Officials in Ukraine have posted a video on the Telegram messaging app.

The video shows a loud explosion as people run for cover through shopping alleys.

“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that in addition to the 17 killed, at least 28 others were wounded during the attack on the market.