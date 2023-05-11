The Project

16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Becoming Trapped Under Tram In Sydney

A 16-year-old girl has died after becoming trapped under a tram in Sydney's Chinatown.

Emergency services were called to George St in the Haymarket district about midnight on Wednesday following reports the girl was trapped under the light rail tram.

Police rescue squad officers and Fire and Rescue crew worked for two hours to free the critically injured girl, but she was unable to be saved.

Police are investigating whether the girl was trying to cross through the middle carriages when she became trapped, a NSW Police spokesperson told AAP.

Witnesses told Nine News the teenager was with a friend when she was trying to cross George St by jumping through the gap between two carriages.

The girl reportedly became trapped beneath the tram in front of dozens of witnesses. Terrified passengers tried to come to her aid.

"We were screaming, 'help her, help her,' so the police and paramedic medical rushed to the spot," one witness said.

Footage of the rescue showed emergency crews using hydraulic tools and wooden blocks to lift the tram.

The 52-year-old tram driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Transport for NSW secretary Howard Collins issued a statement on Thursday extending condolences to the girl's family.

"Everyone at Transport for NSW is saddened by the death of a teenage girl at a light rail stop in central Sydney overnight," he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

"We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night, and we will provide our staff with the support they need."

