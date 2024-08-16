The Project

150 Liberal Candidates Missing From Ballots In NSW Local Elections

NSW Liberals state director Richard Shields has been sacked following a "mind-boggling" failure to nominate 150 candidates for local government elections.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting late on Thursday night, the party's state president Don Harwin said its executive had unanimously decided to terminate Shields' employment over the fiasco.

"The state director was given the opportunity to explain the circumstances to the state executive," Mr Harwin said early on Friday.

"This failure to meet such a fundamental responsibility has rendered his position untenable.

"As a result, the state executive has unanimously resolved to terminate the state director's employment with immediate effect."

It leaves the party without a senior leader four weeks out from statewide elections where more than four million voters will have their say.

The party's failure to submit all nomination forms by midday on Wednesday has left eight local councils - including several in party heartland - without a Liberal candidate on the ticket.

Another eight have only partial coverage, such as in Penrith where one ward has only Labor candidates on the ballot.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen, a former Labor council mayor, said she could understand the anger and disappointment in communities and from candidates.

"People deserve a choice," she told reporters on Friday.

"The Liberal party has failed to deliver that opportunity for people across Sydney."

Mr Shields had resisted resignation calls from NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and other senior leaders since Wednesday's nomination deadline.

