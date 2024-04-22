The Project

15 Injured In Tram Crash At Universal Studios

Fifteen people have been injured in a tram accident at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles.

More than a dozen people have suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded shortly after 9 pm on Saturday to the theme park in Universal City, about 15km northwest of downtown LA, the agency said in a social media post.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail, "causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers."

The fire department said 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The highway patrol's statement on Sunday said some of the injuries were moderate but didn't specify a number.

Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement Sunday afternoon that tours have resumed with a modified route. 

"Our thoughts continue to be with the guests who were involved, and we are thankful that based on agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with public agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority," the statement said. 

The highway patrol, which is leading the investigation, said alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor. 

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including "Jaws" and Jordan Peele's "Nope." The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting on Friday.

The Project w AAP. 

