14-Year-Old Tasmanian Boy Cracks Government Agency’s Code in an Hour

But this is no ordinary commemorative coin, this coin contains layers of encryption which, should anyone be able to decode, would leave them “well-placed” to get a job at the agency, according to ASD director-general Rachel Noble.

The coin went live and just over an hour later, all layers of encryption were cracked by a 14-year-old boy from Tasmania.

“we’re hoping to meet him soon… to recruit him,” Noble said about the incredible achievement.

I do hope we get to see an interview because I feel like this kid is either going to be completing a Rubix cube with one hand while blindfolded or he’s going to be accompanied by a suspiciously nerdy-looking parent.

In any case, hats off to him because I, a man in my late thirties, was unable to work out how to even get my hands on one of the coins in the first place.