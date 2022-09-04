The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

14-Year-Old Tasmanian Boy Cracks Government Agency’s Code in an Hour

14-Year-Old Tasmanian Boy Cracks Government Agency’s Code in an Hour

Earlier this week, the Australian Signals Directorate issued 50,000 limited edition 50 cent coins to mark its 75th birthday (bet they’re kicking themselves for not doing a 75 cent coin instead).

But this is no ordinary commemorative coin, this coin contains layers of encryption which, should anyone be able to decode, would leave them “well-placed” to get a job at the agency, according to ASD director-general Rachel Noble.

The coin went live and just over an hour later, all layers of encryption were cracked by a 14-year-old boy from Tasmania.

“we’re hoping to meet him soon… to recruit him,” Noble said about the incredible achievement.

I do hope we get to see an interview because I feel like this kid is either going to be completing a Rubix cube with one hand while blindfolded or he’s going to be accompanied by a suspiciously nerdy-looking parent.

In any case, hats off to him because I, a man in my late thirties, was unable to work out how to even get my hands on one of the coins in the first place.

Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series
NEXT STORY

Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Barack Obama Wins Emmy For National Parks Series

    Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.
    Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Howard Stern To Pay The $1 Million He Bet On The Failure Of Her Marriage

    Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Howard Stern To Pay The $1 Million He Bet On The Failure Of Her Marriage

    Ever made a bet, and regretted it?
    ‘Brown Noise’ Is The New White Noise Helping People Get To Sleep

    ‘Brown Noise’ Is The New White Noise Helping People Get To Sleep

    For years, many have sworn by white noise to help lull them off to sleep.
    Qantas Passengers Face Delays With Baggage Handlers Strike

    Qantas Passengers Face Delays With Baggage Handlers Strike

    International travellers using Qantas face potential delays as baggage handlers threaten to walk off the job.
    Rock Greats Honour Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins At Tribute Show

    Rock Greats Honour Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins At Tribute Show

    Sir Paul McCartney has joined the Foo Fighters at a special tribute concert for the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins at London's Wembley Stadium.