14-Year-Old Boy Charged After Four Killed In U.S. School Shooting

The shooting on Wednesday was the first of the new school year in the United States, a stark reminder of the threat of gun violence in schools and colleges across the nation.

The shooting left four dead at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, and nine people were taken to hospitals with various injuries from gunshots, investigators said at a press conference.

The suspect, identified as Colt Gray, 14, a student at the school, was in custody and will be charged and tried as an adult, said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect was speaking with investigators, but they declined to say if they knew what motivated him. They also did not say what type of gun was used in the shooting.

"What we see behind us is an evil thing today," Sheriff Jud Smith said during a brief news conference on school grounds.

Smith said that his deputies quickly responded to the shooting after the sheriff's department got word of an active shooter around 10.20am.

The gunman was confronted by a deputy in the school and the boy immediately got on the ground and surrendered, Smith said.

The incident which took place at the school about 80km northeast of Atlanta.

Local TV stations broadcast images of parents lining up in cars on a road outside the school, hoping to be reunited with their children. The school, which had an enrolment of nearly 1900 in 2023 began classes on August 1.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting "and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information."

"Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed," Biden said in a statement, calling on Republicans to work with Democrats to pass "common-sense gun safety legislation."

The shooting was the first "planned attack" at a school this autumn, said David Riedman, who runs the K-12 School Shooting Database. Apalachee students returned to school in August; many other students in the US are returning this week.

With AAP.