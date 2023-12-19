13-Year-Old's Christmas Wish List Worth Over $5600 Leaves People Shocked

A relative of the Aussie schoolgirl shared the list, which included 43 items from premium brands, like Drunk Elephant, Gucci and Dior, on social media.

The list read: "My 20234-204 Xmas wishlist. Dior lip oil, converse, baby blue puffy vest, Lululemon, tooth gems, pink Nike dunks, lanyard, false lashes, Macbook Pro, rings, body board, cute candles, money, silk pillowcase, facial ice globes, Charlotte Tilbury products, Rare Beauty blush.

"Drunk Elephant bronzing drops, new vanity, Frank Green and Stanley water bottle, LED lights, Apple watch, Gisou lipgloss, portable charger, Apple airpods, Nike shorts, Dior concealer, silk pyjamas, new iPad, Nike socks, wide leg jeans, Squishmallows, denim skirt, mascara, Gucci perfume, Amazon gift card, Mecca gift cards, Nirvana clothes, weighted blanket, 'blue roller rabbit pj's size 14', acrylic nails (real ones), Skims, money, Uggs (low)."

Many people slammed the list shared on X.

"I stopped reading after Dior lip oil because what!" one user wrote, while another added, "Wish list because she going to keep on wishing. You're getting a Barbie doll and crackle nail polish."

"Dude, when I was this young, my Christmas lists were just Call of Duty, Legos, and Pokemon cards what the f**k," another X user wrote.

"Skims for a 13-year-old is actually wild," one person commented, while another wrote, "This entire list is due to TikTok."

However, many defended the list, explaining how children's tastes change as they get older. "I grew out of toys when I was 11. Does this list mean she's gonna get everything she wants? Absolutely not, but people need to realise that 13-year-olds are gonna have evolving tastes."