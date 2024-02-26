The Project

13-Year-Old Aussie skateboarder Arisa Trew Nominated For World Action Sportsperson of the Year

13-year-old Aussie skateboarder Arisa Trew has been nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award.

The skateboarded stunned the world in 2023, becoming the first female to land a 720.

In a stamen, the Laureau committee said, “The 13-year-old became the talk of the skateboarding world in 2023 when she became the first female skater to land a 720, a trick involving two full rotations in mid-air, in competition.’’

“The manoeuvre was first successfully performed by skating great Tony Hawk in 1985. Fittingly Arisa’s feat took place at the Tony Hawk Vert Alert event, and Laureus Academy Member Tony was there to see it.''

“The year just got better for her. She repeated the trick in the X-Games in California, winning the vert gold medal, and added a second gold in the Park competition.”

The awards take place in Madrid on 22 April.

