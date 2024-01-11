The Project

11-Year-Old Tennis Champion Hoping To Be Australian Open’s First Ever Wheelchair BallKid

Junior wheelchair tennis champion Sonny Rennison has been training as a wheelchair ballkid and is hoping to make an appearance at the grand slam.

At just 11 years old, Sonny has been put through a pilot ballkid training program, working alongside tennis great Alicia Molik and assessor Diana Sutterby to learn to operate a ball-collection device dubbed the “ball picker-upper” and build up his agility. 

Speaking to The Age, Molik said Sonny’s as capable and devoted as any other ballkid.

“He wants to be a ballkid as much as every single other one. In fact, his passion might even exceed those,” Molik said. 

“He’s part of the National High Performance at Tennis Australia in Melbourne, so he has massive ambitions like every other kid in the high-performance team, and many kids around the world.” 

Sonny, currently ranked 21 in the world for junior wheelchair tennis singles, is set to appear at the Australian Open’s All Abilities Day, but is hoping to appear in a grand slam match.

Sonny told The Age that he wants to be an inspiration for others, saying “I just really want to inspire other kids, and make them feel like there is nothing crushing their dreams, and anything is possible.”

