10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

A Queenslander was sitting on the toilet when he looked up to see an enormous coastal carpet python just chilling in his shower.

The scaly intruder had found comfort under the heat lamp and, as snake catcher Anthony Jackson found out, he wasn’t going to leave without a struggle. 

 

“It tried to bite me. I’m thinking it was kind of a predator thing because it looked down and saw me as a food item,” Jackson told News.com.au

 

But the whole ordeal took the snake catcher around 30 seconds, admittedly after he had stopped laughing about the situation. 

 

Jackson shared what he believed to be the cause of the snake’s relocation when he said, “Behind the house, they’ve been cutting out a lot of trees, and whether or not it’d be living at that property, it had been disturbed.”

 

“It got into the roof, and because there’s always rodents, it had a feed, and then because of the cold, it found the heat lamp in the bathroom.”

 

So if you’re wondering how to keep snakes away from your bathroom, there it is: leave the trees alone, don’t keep rats in your roof and pooh in the cold. 

