108-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Was Having Dogs Instead Of Children

A 108-year-old woman from Derbyshire, England, says the reason for her long life was having dogs instead of children.

Ada Daniel owned “a lot of greyhounds” when she was younger. Ada joked that her pooches were the secret to her long life.

The centenarian moved to an aged care home Codnor Park Care Home in Derbyshire back in 2015.

Approaching her big birthday, the aged care home launched an appeal for birthday cards. The popular gal received almost 300.

She’s even received a card from both the late Queen Elizabeth II, and reigning King Charles III.

The care home staff surprised Ada with hundreds of cards and a birthday celebration.

The activity coordinator at Ashmere Derbyshire, Kelly Goucher, told the BBC “Ada hasn’t got a lot of family left.”

“She never had any children so she doesn’t have any grandchildren so we just wanted to get her as many cards as possible.

“She quite likes the fact that people know about her because of her age.”

“I woke up to 135 messages the following morning of people wanting to send cards,” she said.

The home also did a card appeal on Facebook on Ada’s 105th birthday and she received more than 200.

“She’s definitely a character. I did ask her what her secret was once and she said it was to have dogs, not kids.”

“She had a lot of greyhounds. She lived on Street Lane n Ripley and all of her greyhounds were also called Street Lane.”