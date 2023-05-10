The Project

104-Year-Old New York Woman Shares Her Secret To A Long Life Is Enjoying A Beer Everyday

New York centenarian Antionette Inserra just celebrated her 104th birthday and has shared her secrets to a long, happy life.

She credits putting on makeup every day and making sure she gets out of the house every day to her long life.

“My daughter takes me out. I take the walker, and this is enough for me. I’m happy with that,” she told TODAY (USA).

She also makes sure she enjoys one glass of beer or vermouth every evening. But also makes sure she eats a balanced diet.

Inserra also likes to keep her mind sharp by dedicating time to solving crosswords and word search puzzles.

“I take care of myself. I do what I have to do. Once you take care of yourself, everything gets done,” she said.

Inserra is a mother of four and has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“She got to see my son get married, which we didn’t think she would,” daughter Phyllis Scotto said.

“She had Covid twice, and she survived. And then she got to see [my son] have his first baby.

“So, it’s been quite an accomplishment she’s made. She surprises everybody.”

Image: Phyllis Scotto 

