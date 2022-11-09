The Project

101-Year-Old Woman Claims Tequila Is Key To A Long Life

We're happy to take her word for it. Mary Flip survived wars and the Great Depression and claims tequila is the key to living for a long time.

NBC 15 reported that Mary Flip of Chandler, Arizona, has been indulging in shots of Mexican liquor for years, attributing it to her long life.

Flip lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, given birth to six kids, and is a firm believer in tequila keeping her going.

The woman has also maintained her fiery sense of humour through the years as her daughter asked, 'How do you feel?', to which she replied, 'With my hand'.

Flip became a fan of tequila when she moved to Mexico at 18 years old and met her husband before moving back to the U.S.

And it isn't just Mary Flip who vouches for a healthy amount of alcohol for a long life. Similarly, the world's oldest woman backs Flip.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, turned 118 in April, becoming the world's oldest woman.

She told news outlets that she believes a wine a day keeps the doctor away.

