1000 Victorian Student Nurses To Work Under Supervision, Supporting Healthcare Crisis

Aiming to relieve pressure on Victoria’s struggling healthcare system, 1000 student nurses in Victoria will begin working under supervision across 30 hospitals.

A program will be offered to registered second and third year nursing and midwifery students whereby they will commence paid work in Victorian hospitals, supporting the healthcare crisis. 

The student nurses will be paid at a rate of up to $28 p/h, and will remain under supervision by qualified nurses similar to how nursing ‘prac’ operates. 

Initially, the students will be tasked with completing more simple care elements such as showering, feeding and transferring patients.

Over time they will be able to complete more complex tasks. 

Prior to the pandemic, just six health services across Victoria were employing students.

Now, the positions will be offered at 29 health services including Alfred Health, Austin Health, Barwon Health, Eastern Health, Melbourne Health, Monash Health, Northern Health, Peninsula Health and Western Health.

The Royal Children's Hospital, St Vincent’s Hospital, Latrobe regional Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre will also host students.

Premier Daniel Andrews stated there are far more than 1000 nursing students in Victoria, noting there would be “no difficulty” finding students for the positions.

“Our nurses, hospitals and universities all agree this student employment model is making a real difference.

“(It gives) our experienced nurses extra support and our students the experience to deliver the best possible care.” Andrews added.

