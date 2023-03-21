$100 ‘Dinner in White’ Event Gets Mocked Online For Including Basically Nothing

Everything is going up in price: petrol, food and rent. In fact, the only thing that seems to be dropping in price is Bitcoin and shares in Silicon Valley Bank.

But, it is almost heartening to know that in the midst of this credit crunch, there are still many people who are happy to waste $100 of their hard-earned cash to sit in a park with a bunch of strangers all wearing the same outfit in order to get a single photo for Instagram.

This brings us to this upcoming event in Ballarat called ‘Diner en Blanc’, and you know an event is posh when they decide to name it in French.

You’d think for the $100 price tag you might get some wine and food included, but you would be sadly mistaken. In fact, you even have to bring your own chair and table. But, you do get to have the experience of sitting in a park surrounded by other people all wearing white so that you can pretend that you’re in a cult.

In fact, the dress code for the event is particularly strict to ensure uniformity, with the website stating that attendees must “dress elegantly and in all white (no ivory/cream/beige etc)” and the registration age reiterates “no T-shirts and tank tops, no sports shoes or sandals, no baseball caps, no shorts, no brown, black or colour shoes, [no] clothing other than white colour.”

Reportedly, the itinerary for the event involves everyone being bussed to a secret location – which already sounds like the beginning of a true crime podcast.

Guests then sit down at the tables and chairs that they bring themselves before waving a napkin in the air to indicate that they’re ready to eat the food they carried themselves and then the event concludes with something called “sparkler time” where people wave sparklers in the air so that everyone can get some likes on Instagram.

Then, at the end of the event, you go home and hope that a co-worker on Monday asks how your weekend was. You get to show them that photo of you holding a sparkler and when you ask what they did, they say: “I ran a triathlon” and you’re devastated because nobody cares about your story anymore.