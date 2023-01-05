10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

For 2023, the university reviewed over 1,500 submissions before confirming the top ten.

The acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) took out first place.

The list also included:

Inflection Point

Gaslighting

Quiet quitting

Moving forward

Amazing

Absolutely

Does that make sense?

Irregardless

It is what it is

Referring to the top nomination ‘GOAT’, a spokesperson for the university stated, “the many nominators didn’t have to be physicists or grammarians to determine the literal impossibility and technical vagueness of this wannabe superlative.”