10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

For 2023, the university reviewed over 1,500 submissions before confirming the top ten.
The acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) took out first place.
The list also included:
- Inflection Point
- Gaslighting
- Quiet quitting
- Moving forward
- Amazing
- Absolutely
- Does that make sense?
- Irregardless
- It is what it is
Referring to the top nomination ‘GOAT’, a spokesperson for the university stated, “the many nominators didn’t have to be physicists or grammarians to determine the literal impossibility and technical vagueness of this wannabe superlative.”