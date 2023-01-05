The Project

10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

Lake Superior State University has banished the most “misused, overused, and useless” words in 2022 and has banned students from using them at all this year.

For 2023, the university reviewed over 1,500 submissions before confirming the top ten.

The acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) took out first place.

The list also included:

  • Inflection Point
  • Gaslighting
  • Quiet quitting
  • Moving forward
  • Amazing
  • Absolutely
  • Does that make sense?
  • Irregardless
  • It is what it is

Referring to the top nomination ‘GOAT’, a spokesperson for the university stated, “the many nominators didn’t have to be physicists or grammarians to determine the literal impossibility and technical vagueness of this wannabe superlative.”

