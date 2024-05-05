1.5 Million People Expected At Free Madonna Concert In Rio De Janeiro

The Brazilian show on Saturday marks the end of Madonna's greatest hits world tour, Celebration, which started in late 2023.

Rio's city government has said it would deploy thousands of police officers around the concert area, managing the crowds with a strategy similar to its plan for the city's famous New Year's Eve celebrations.

With temperatures around 28C, firefighters on Saturday sprayed water to cool some fans already gathered next to the Material Girl singer's stage. Drinking water was also being distributed for free.

Authorities have stepped up their vigilance after a young Brazilian fan died at a concert by Taylor Swift in 2023 due to heat exhaustion.

Rio authorities expect about 1.5 million people to show up for the concert on the iconic beach, where crowds have previously exceeded one million for concerts by the Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart.

Madonna arrived in the city earlier in the week and fans have congregated around her hotel.

Rio's state and city governments said they spent 20 million reais ($A5.9 million) on the concert, while the rest was financed by private sponsors.

