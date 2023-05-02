00s Emo Band Fall Out Boy Release Vinyl That Has Their Tears Infused In It

If you felt misunderstood by your parents and wider society in the 2000s, there’s a good chance pop-punk/emo band Fall Out Boy had a special place on your iPod nano.

Black eyeliner, crooning choruses and not an inch of colour to be seen - Fall Out Boy were a source of therapy for teenagers before mental health was cool.

This might come as a bit of a shock, but the band are still making music. I know, it’s enough to make anyone want to panic at the disco.

I’m not sure what’s sadder, the lyrics in their music or the band’s fall from the spotlight.

The band are about to launch their latest album, “So Much (For) Stardust” and true to form, the band have pressed 50 limited edition vinyl versions of the album but with that signature emo twist.

Each vinyl is infused with the tears of the band.

In order to produce the tears, the band used their own memories - even if they weren’t so great.

Each ‘Crynyl’ comes packed in a gatefold box with a built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser.

The only thing it’s missing is a built-in mirror so you can immediately redo your black eyeliner.

The 50 special edition vinyl have already sold out because this ain’t just a scene; it's a goddamn arms race.

Just good to know the band is still doing what they love - bringing people so much sadness.