The Yes Experiment is the newest show coming to Network 10, where kids are calling the shots

Airing Saturdays at 12.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play, this heartwarming and enlightening social experiment promises to inject joy into households across the nation starting November 18, 2023.

Hosted by the charming and relatable Emmaline Carroll Southwell, accidentally turned TikTok sensation during Melbourne’s lockdown, The Yes Experiment invites parents to embark on a day-long journey of saying “yes” to their children. As the viral video turned beloved children’s book, “Our Family Pledge,” captured the hearts of thousands, Emmaline, a mother of three, is the perfect guide through this extraordinary experiment.

The groundbreaking show aims to spotlight the remarkable transformations that occur when parents give their kids complete control and undivided attention. Expect emotional roller coasters filled with touching moments, laughter, and unexpected surprises.

From heart-pounding roller coaster rides to raucous food fights, The Yes Experiment captures the unbridled joy and laughter of shared experiences. Yet, it’s not all about grand-scale adventures; sometimes, the beauty lies in smaller asks. Episodes showcase requests like temporary bans on parents’ phone use or children taking charge of breakfast, highlighting the importance of undivided attention and shared responsibilities.

The Yes Experiment delves into a variety of family scenarios, emphasizing the beauty of giving children control and exploring the endless possibilities of their imaginations. It’s a celebration of family bonds, communication, and the magic that happens when parents say ‘yes’ to their children.