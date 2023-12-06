The Yes Experiment: How these women turned their fame into fortune

Tara Simich is a case in point. Simich launched her hair tool business Mermade Hair from her Perth garage at the end of 2019 with just $30,000 in savings. Subsequently, the business has sold more than a million units of the tool. It is now available in more than 50 countries through massive global outlets including department store Selfridges, chemist chain Boots and make-up retailer Sephora. Simich says the company enjoys annual earnings of $35 million.

Mermade Hair benefitted from a captive audience during the pandemic, when videos of people doing their hair blew up on platforms like TikTok, where the business has a 390,000-strong following. More recently, a partnership with reality star Khloe Kardashian, who posted an Instagram reel using the tool, generated $10 million in retail contracts. She says her own experience first led her to experiment with manufacturing the tool.

“I’m the sort of person who can’t curl their hair with curling tongs. I thought how good would it be if my crimper from the ’90s was bigger and a different shape to make a soft, modern wave. I couldn’t believe such a device didn’t exist. So my husband and I did some research and found a factory in China making crimpers and got them to make a prototype,” says Simich.

Aside from creating a variation on a theme by designing a new type of hair crimper, she disrupted the market by making a pink tool, when at the time, all the other curling wands were black. A first mover advantage on Instagram worked in her favour.

“There were no emerging brands on Instagram when I started out. It was just big brands with really polished content. We were very different. We had to make our content in our bathroom, which started a trend. Then we realised our videos were more appealing to customers than beautiful, professional videos. What blew us up is what all the large brands invest in, and pay influencers for, now,” she says.

Simich, who has a corporate background, works in the business alongside her husband Steve Simich, who looks after finance. “Starting the business and manufacturing in China was a steep learning curve, but we threw ourselves into it. We make a good team,” she says. The company, which has accepted external funding, has evolved into manufacturing hair care products. The emphasis is now on opening new markets, with India and Malaysia in its sights.

Like Simich, Emmaline Carroll Southwell built her platform and followers during COVID lockdowns. She first gained traction on TikTok when videos of her middle child Levi’s wise-beyond-his-years musings in the family car gained a national audience. A post of Levi reciting the family’s protolerance mission statement turned Melbourne-based Carroll Southwell and her family into an overnight internet sensation, a position she has parlayed into several successful ventures.

“The poem I had written that is our family pledge blew up and 10 days later I had a publishing deal. So it has been this organic whirlwind of creative opportunities and a really exciting and fun time,” she says.

Carroll Southwell, who has 602,900 followers on TikTok and 18,000 followers on Instagram, has another book coming out in 2025. She’s also hosting a new TV show for Channel 10 called The Yes Experiment. “It’s a family-friendly reality show where kids get to run the house for 24 hours and the parents can only say yes,” she says.

She is judicious about the opportunities she accepts because she prefers to balance all the priorities in her life. “I say yes to the things that make sense for us.”

They say success is the best revenge, something, global fitness influencer Chloe Ting, who was raised and educated in Melbourne, understands well. Although she started her YouTube channel in 2011, Ting went viral during the pandemic with her two-week fitness challenge. She now has 24.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Her success is fitting retribution for former workplace tormentors. They bullied her so much, anxiety and panic attacks meant she couldn’t go into confined spaces like public transport or lifts without wanting to pass out.

“I took some time off from work and decided I couldn’t return to that environment. With more free time, I ventured into content creation on YouTube. I taught myself how to film and edit, experimenting with various types of content from fashion, to travel and finally to fitness,” she says.

Ting uses her actuarial background in her social media career. “I used to work with data to assess risk and to support decision-making,” she says. “As a content creator, I have access to all types of data about my content and my audience and what they like. The more I experiment with content and meta data, the more signals I get to help me identify content viewers are interested in. It helps me create content in line with the YouTube algorithm.”'

She knew she was onto something when she received her first pay cheque from online advertising revenue that was more than she used to earn in her corporate career.

“It was an important moment as until then, I had kept my career change from my parents, who were very traditionally minded and risk averse,” she says. “I wanted to prove being a content creator can be a legitimate career choice. From a business perspective, I knew I was a success when my workout challenges became a global hit and were recognised as one of top trends of the year.”

Ting’s advice to aspiring creators is to study the audience and give them reasons to return to your page. “If you’re not innovating and always making minor improvements, you’re going to be left behind in this very fast-paced environment,” she says. “Every creator struggles with this and the ones that can endure and adapt are the ones that stick around.”