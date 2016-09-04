The Wrong Girl

The Wrong Girl Premiere Date Announced

Network Ten is delighted to announce the highly anticipated new contemporary drama, The Wrong Girl, premieres 8.30 Wednesday 28 September.

Based on the hit book by Zoë Foster Blake, The Wrong Girl follows the life of 29-year-old breakfast television producer Lily Woodward, played by Jessica Marais. Like everyone, Lily wants a life rich in romance, a dynamic career and a happy family, but getting there is complicated.

Jessica Marais said: “I’m thrilled to bring the character of Lily Woodward to life. She is fun, confident, determined, quick to react and disarmingly charismatic. I hope audiences love her as much as I do.

“It has been a pleasure working with the exceptional cast and crew, and I’m incredibly proud to be involved in this fresh and exciting new drama”.

Joining Jessica is a stellar cast including Craig McLachlan, Kerry Armstrong, Madeleine West, Hamish Blake, Doris Younane, Steve Vizard, Rob Collins, Ian Meadows, Hayley Magnus, Kevin Harrington, Leah Vandenberg, Christie Whelan Browne, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, David Woods and Cecelia Peters.

Network Ten Head of Drama, Rick Maier, said: “We’ve waited years to find the right vehicle for Jessica Marais, and it’s a great joy to welcome her to TEN.

“If you’ve ever wondered what happens behind the scenes on a morning breakfast show, then this is the show for you. The Wrong Girl is fresh, funny, romantic and – we hope – does justice to Zoë Foster Blake’s brilliant book.

Author Zoë Foster Blake said: “Having your novel made into a TV show is one thing, but having the very best writers, cast and crew create that TV show, and for it to air on Network Ten, well, that’s another thing entirely. I can’t wait for Australia to see The Wrong Girl. It and Jessica Marais in particular are everything I hoped for: funny, heartfelt, relevant and authentic."

The Wrong Girl is for anyone who has diligently played by the rules, only to realise everyone else is playing a different game.

The Wrong Girl premieres 8.30 Wednesday September 28 on TEN

    Climactic point, critical point, turning point, these are all synonyms for when something "comes to a head". We really can't stress how true that is of this week's events. Without giving anything away, here are five reasons why – when it comes to the crunch – you don't wanna miss this ep.
    Relive the events that have had us standing around the water cooler for hours
    Relive every happy, hilarious and heart-breaking moment from season one before the highly-anticipated second instalment hits TEN
    If you thought Lily's love life looked set for smooth sailing, think again, Nat Bass is about to shake things up
    Production has begun on the highly-anticipated second season of Australia's hit contemporary drama series The Wrong Girl, airing later this year on TEN.