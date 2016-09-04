The Wrong Girl Premiere Date Announced

Based on the hit book by Zoë Foster Blake, The Wrong Girl follows the life of 29-year-old breakfast television producer Lily Woodward, played by Jessica Marais. Like everyone, Lily wants a life rich in romance, a dynamic career and a happy family, but getting there is complicated.
Jessica Marais said: “I’m thrilled to bring the character of Lily Woodward to life. She is fun, confident, determined, quick to react and disarmingly charismatic. I hope audiences love her as much as I do.
“It has been a pleasure working with the exceptional cast and crew, and I’m incredibly proud to be involved in this fresh and exciting new drama”.
Joining Jessica is a stellar cast including Craig McLachlan, Kerry Armstrong, Madeleine West, Hamish Blake, Doris Younane, Steve Vizard, Rob Collins, Ian Meadows, Hayley Magnus, Kevin Harrington, Leah Vandenberg, Christie Whelan Browne, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, David Woods and Cecelia Peters.
Network Ten Head of Drama, Rick Maier, said: “We’ve waited years to find the right vehicle for Jessica Marais, and it’s a great joy to welcome her to TEN.
“If you’ve ever wondered what happens behind the scenes on a morning breakfast show, then this is the show for you. The Wrong Girl is fresh, funny, romantic and – we hope – does justice to Zoë Foster Blake’s brilliant book.
Author Zoë Foster Blake said: “Having your novel made into a TV show is one thing, but having the very best writers, cast and crew create that TV show, and for it to air on Network Ten, well, that’s another thing entirely. I can’t wait for Australia to see The Wrong Girl. It and Jessica Marais in particular are everything I hoped for: funny, heartfelt, relevant and authentic."
The Wrong Girl is for anyone who has diligently played by the rules, only to realise everyone else is playing a different game.
Network Ten is delighted to announce the highly anticipated new contemporary drama, The Wrong Girl, premieres 8.30 Wednesday 28 September.
