The World Class Bartender of the Year show puts the spotlight on bartenders from across the world as they vie for one of the most prestigious titles in the bartending community.

Over the past year, contenders from the most esteemed bars around the world have competed in local and regional heats, each aspiring to attain a coveted place at the Diageo Reserve World Class Global Final aboard the boutique Azamara Club Cruise’s ship, Azamara Journey. Contestants from 44 countries participated with finalists being selected to showcase their creations in front of some of the most revered names in the industry – Salvatore Calabrese, Peter Dorelli, Dale DeGroff, Gary Regan, Julie Reiner, Hidetsugu Ueno, Arturo Savage, Steve Olson and Aristotelis Papadopoulos.

With the title of Diageo Reserve World Class Bartender of the Year 2013 in their sights, 43 finalists were followed by camera crews as they competed on board a luxury cruise liner sailing from Monaco to St Tropez, Ibiza to Barcelona.

Featuring intense competition, spectacular, star-studded events and the convening of fine-drinking industry elite, international celebrities, and global tastemakers – which bartender will rise above to win the prestigious international accolade of the industry