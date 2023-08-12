Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Wog Boy
Movies
Air Date: Sat 12 Aug 2023
When dole bludging Greek boy Steve gains national fame following a television appearance, he is recruited by the government as the face of their campaign to improve the country's unemployment rate.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2023
About the Movie
Steve and his pal Frank love going out, meeting the ladies and never doing any work at all. They model themselves on John Travolta, who Italian Frank calls `the biggest wog of them all'.
When Steve dents a government minsiter's limo, the minister gets his revenge. He exposes Steve as a dole cheat on national TV, making him a poster boy for Australia's unemployed. How is he going to impress Celia, the love of his life, now?