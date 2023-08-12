The Wog Boy

Steve and his pal Frank love going out, meeting the ladies and never doing any work at all. They model themselves on John Travolta, who Italian Frank calls `the biggest wog of them all'.

When Steve dents a government minsiter's limo, the minister gets his revenge. He exposes Steve as a dole cheat on national TV, making him a poster boy for Australia's unemployed. How is he going to impress Celia, the love of his life, now?