The Wog Boy

The Wog Boy
M | Movies

Air Date: Sat 12 Aug 2023

When dole bludging Greek boy Steve gains national fame following a television appearance, he is recruited by the government as the face of their campaign to improve the country's unemployment rate.

2023

About the Movie

Steve and his pal Frank love going out, meeting the ladies and never doing any work at all. They model themselves on John Travolta, who Italian Frank calls `the biggest wog of them all'.

When Steve dents a government minsiter's limo, the minister gets his revenge. He exposes Steve as a dole cheat on national TV, making him a poster boy for Australia's unemployed. How is he going to impress Celia, the love of his life, now?