The Ultimate Ride: Maddison and Millen

The Ultimate Ride is a documentary television series focused on elite Action Sports stars working to stay atop their often-dangerous professions. With unrivaled inside access, The Ultimate Ride provides a snapshot of thrilling moments and exotic missions. Shaun White snowboards Japan's challenging backcountry, Steve Fisher kayaks Africa's mighty Zambezi River, Robbie Maddison does the impossible on his motorcycle, while Rhys Millen attempts to become the first to backflip a truck.