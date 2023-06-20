Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Ultimate Ride: Maddison and Millen
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
This segment of the three-part documentary The Ultimate Ride chronicles FMX superstar Robbie Maddison and drifting world champion Rhys Millen as they shatter world records in Las Vegas.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2011
About the Movie
The Ultimate Ride is a documentary television series focused on elite Action Sports stars working to stay atop their often-dangerous professions. With unrivaled inside access, The Ultimate Ride provides a snapshot of thrilling moments and exotic missions. Shaun White snowboards Japan's challenging backcountry, Steve Fisher kayaks Africa's mighty Zambezi River, Robbie Maddison does the impossible on his motorcycle, while Rhys Millen attempts to become the first to backflip a truck.