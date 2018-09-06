Shows
The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters
Bio: Lehner
Sport
Details
Air Date:
Thu 6 Sep 2018
Meet Featherweight Katharina Lehner
Video Extras
Home
Video Extras
1 mins
Bio: Parisan
From fighting to gain more confident, to now setting a goal to become the best in the world, meet Heavyweight Josh Parisian
1 mins
Bio: Batista
Cuban with a wrestling background, looking to make some noise in the UFC, meet Heavyweight Michel Batista
1 mins
Bio: Frazier
"When I get ahold of somebody...I just inflict my will." Meet Heavyweight Justin Frazier.
1 mins
Bio: Da Silva
Only 2 years in, but it would be foolish to underestimate this heavyweight, meet Anderson Da Silva
1 mins
Bio: Lehner
Meet Featherweight Katharina Lehner
1 mins
Bio: Kianzad
"I'm just here to shock people." Meet Featherweight Pannie Kianzad
1 mins
Bio: Mysiala
Time for the Heavyweights! Fighting out of England, meet Przemyslaw Mysiala
1 mins
Bio: Greene
Nothing's more dangerous than a fighter with nothing to lose. Meet heavyweight Maurice Greene
2018
