Get Excited… There’s Two Compelling Shows Coming To 10 Shake On Monday Nights

Or keen to learn more about the fifth dimension and tales of science fiction, horror and mystery?

10 Shake has two much-loved shows, The Twilight Zone and True Life: Crime starting on Monday night from 8:30pm.

The Twilight Zone

Hosted and narrated by Jordan Peele, The Twilight Zone is one of the most iconic television shows which was originally released in 1959 with five seasons.

Packed and loaded with stories from adult sci-fi and horror, it was rebooted in 2019, tacking taboo topics and provoking audiences to question the society we live in.

Learn what is beyond human knowledge and enter the fifth dimension which is “the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”

The Twilight Zone starts on Monday at 9:30pm.

True Life: Crime

Exploring the shocking and haunting uncertainties of real-life crime stories, True Life: Crime follows the ambiguous stories of young victims - and it’s enough to make your skin crawl.

The episodes explore crime horror stories from victims who have gone missing, been murdered and criminals who have tried to cheat the system.

The stories are compelling, haunting and interesting, digging into all the evidence to determine what actually happened to these victims.

True Life: Crime starts on Monday at 8:30pm.

Tune in to 10 Shake on Monday and watch True Life: Crime at 8:30pm and The Twilight Zone at 9:30pm.