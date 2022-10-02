Why You Should Be Excited For Brand-New Series The Traitors

The brand-new series, which premieres on October 16 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand, sees a handful of Aussies coming together to seek out the Traitors in their midst. But one wrong decision could be deadly...

From what we know, a handful of contestants come together in the hopes of winning a share of $250,000, but all is not what it seems, as a handful of Traitors are hiding among the Faithful and are doing everything that they can to remain undetected.

Fans of games like Mafia or Ultimate Werewolf will be right at home in the tense evenings as the players attempt to interpret every glare, every comment, and every smirk to track down those among them that could spell their own bloody end.

But don’t take our word for it, here’s why we’re dying for The Traitors to kick off:

The host with the most:

Every good mystery needs a host, and there’s no one better than Rodger Corser to guide our players through this twisted psychological adventure of deception and manipulation.

The dashing host not only guides the participants through their life-or-death game but is quite literally hands-on in his role, selecting the Traitors by hand. But who, and how many will he pick?

A classic whodunnit with a mega twist:

We already mentioned the party games you may be familiar with, but the gorgeously lush setting and the styling of the surroundings invokes memories of the best murder mysteries. From Agatha Christie’s best to the cult-classic film Clue, The Traitors looks to join the ranks of a gorgeously grim affair.

Everyone has something to hide:

From criminal lawyers to clairvoyants, the cast assembled already look to have a particular set of skills that could come in very handy when they need to sniff out the Traitors among them… and just as quickly turned against the group, sewing the seeds of distrust, and creating chaos in a desperate attempt to cover their own tracks and remain undetected.

We're along for the ride:

Whether you’re team Traitors or a friend to the Faithful, we’ll be safe and sound watching on at home as our favourites fight it out for our glorious entertainment... And we can’t wait!

The Traitors premieres on October 16 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand