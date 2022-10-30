The Traitors 2022: A New Traitor Is Recruited

With Mark being taken out of the game just as he was getting closer to unmasking his third Traitor, the mansion was torn apart with accusations. Matt and Teresa were still gunning for each other, while an awkward slip of the tongue saw Dirk once again in the hot seat.

Even Kate, protected from banishment and murder after winning the shield, was thrown into the mix.

As chaos reigned, the two remaining Traitors were able to kick back and watch as the Faithful tore each other apart, desperately searching for what was right in front of them.

As the group voted to banish another Faithful, Marielle and Nigel retreated to Traitors tower to pick off another innocent victim, getting them one step closer to the prize pool. But what they found instead was something quite different.

Rather than murder, Nigel and Marielle were handed a letter, offering them the opportunity to bolster their numbers and recruit another Faithful over to the dark side.

“Although they will have the right to refuse,” the letter read, “should they accept, the new blood will become a Traitor immediately.”

Trying to think three steps ahead, Marielle and Nigel had to consider what would happen if their newest recruit was voted out next, and how that would reflect on them and the other players. But it was Alex, who had so far flown under the radar and out of anyone’s suspicions, that appealed to them the most.

Having just conspired against their own, helping to banish both Angus and Claire, the devious duo practically salivated at the thought of adding more canon fodder to their armaments.

The only question that remains… will Alex accept their offer?

The Traitors continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand