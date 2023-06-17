The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 8

Episodes
S3 Ep. 11 - Date Expectations
A desperate Phoebe distracts Max from interfering with her class project by convincing him that a girl at school wants to go out with him. But after Max and his date realise, they seek revenge.
S3 Ep. 10 - Patch Me If You Can
Phoebe babysits her boyfriend's shy brother, but the mild mannered boy discovers his evil side when he gets his hands on one of Max's inventions.
S3 Ep. 9 - Floral Support
Max uses Phoebe to help retrieve his chronicle of evil deeds from the school's confiscation closet, but goes too far in breaking her trust to pull off his plan.
S3 Ep. 8 - Doppel-Gamers
Billy and Nora bond with an outgoing pair of teens at a gamer's convention, making Max and Phoebe aware of much they have been neglecting their younger siblings.
S3 Ep. 7 - Gimme A Break-Up
Phoebe's relationship with her superhero boyfriend is put to the test when he is offered an assignment overseas.
S3 Ep. 6 - Evil Never Sleeps
Phoebe's allegiance is torn when she learns her boyfriend's father might plotting a return to evil, and she must decide whether to take him down.
S3 Ep. 5 - Are You Afraid Of The Park"
Max and Phoebe start a fight between Billy and Nora so they can avoid riding a scary roller coaster, but the scheme backfires when the feud escalates beyond control.