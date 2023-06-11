The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 7
G | Kids

22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Gimme A Break-Up

Phoebe's relationship with her superhero boyfriend is put to the test when he is offered an assignment overseas.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Evil Never Sleeps

Phoebe's allegiance is torn when she learns her boyfriend's father might plotting a return to evil, and she must decide whether to take him down.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Are You Afraid Of The Park"

Max and Phoebe start a fight between Billy and Nora so they can avoid riding a scary roller coaster, but the scheme backfires when the feud escalates beyond control.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Exit Stage Theft

Max tries to reestablish his evil cred with petty crimes, but when his best friends become a target, he must choose between his them and his reputation.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Why You Buggin'"

After discovering that Link's ex-girlfriend is a secret supervillain who wants Link for herself, Phoebe enlists Max's help in exposing her rival's true motives.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max: The Sequel

Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - On The Straight And Arrow

Cherry asks Max to use his superpowers to help her get her driver's license, but Phoebe's jealously their new bond threatens her relationship with her best friend.

Season 3