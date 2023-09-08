The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - Exit Stage Theft
Max tries to reestablish his evil cred with petty crimes, but when his best friends become a target, he must choose between his them and his reputation.
S3 Ep. 3 - Why You Buggin'"
After discovering that Link's ex-girlfriend is a secret supervillain who wants Link for herself, Phoebe enlists Max's help in exposing her rival's true motives.
S3 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max: The Sequel
Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.