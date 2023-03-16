The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
S3 Ep. 10 - Patch Me If You Can
Phoebe babysits her boyfriend's shy brother, but the mild mannered boy discovers his evil side when he gets his hands on one of Max's inventions.
S3 Ep. 9 - Floral Support
Max uses Phoebe to help retrieve his chronicle of evil deeds from the school&apos;s confiscation closet, but goes too far in breaking her trust to pull off his plan.
S3 Ep. 8 - Doppel-Gamers
Billy and Nora bond with an outgoing pair of teens at a gamer's convention, making Max and Phoebe aware of much they have been neglecting their younger siblings.
S3 Ep. 7 - Gimme A Break-Up
Phoebess relationship with her superhero boyfriend is put to the test when he is offered an assignment overseas.
S3 Ep. 6 - Evil Never Sleeps
Phoebe's allegiance is torn when she learns her boyfriend's father might plotting a return to evil, and she must decide whether to take him down.
S3 Ep. 4 - Exit Stage Theft
Max tries to reestablish his evil cred with petty crimes, but when his best friends become a target, he must choose between his them and his reputation.
S3 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max: The Sequel
Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.