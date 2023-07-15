The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 24

Episodes
S3 Ep. 23 - Chutes And Splatters
Phoebe's newest superhero mission is to babysit President Kuckbutt's troublemaking teen daughter, but the assignment gets out of control when Phoebe's charge sneaks into the town's illegal nightclub.
S3 Ep. 20 - Back To School
After going back to their elementary school to complete a hero assessment exam, Phoebe & Max realise passing a test won't be easy when the instructor is a former classmate.
S3 Ep. 19 - Aunt Misbehavin'
Max & Phoebe give their mum the ultimate birthday surprise by tracking down her long lost sister, but the gift goes awry when they discover these sisters have been feuding for years.