The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 20
G | Kids

After going back to their elementary school to complete a hero assessment exam, Phoebe & Max realise passing a test won't be easy when the instructor is a former classmate.

Episodes
HomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Chutes And Splatters

Phoebe's newest superhero mission is to babysit President Kuckbutt's troublemaking teen daughter, but the assignment gets out of control when Phoebe's charge sneaks into the town's illegal nightclub.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Can't Spy Me Love

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - Original Prankster

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Back To School

After going back to their elementary school to complete a hero assessment exam, Phoebe & Max realise passing a test won't be easy when the instructor is a former classmate.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Aunt Misbehavin'

Max & Phoebe give their mum the ultimate birthday surprise by tracking down her long lost sister, but the gift goes awry when they discover these sisters have been feuding for years.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Dog Day After-School

Desperate to get their mum's tablet back after it is confiscated at school, Billy and Nora get help from Phoebe, who wants to prove she can be as sneaky as Max.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - I’m Gonna Forget You, Sucka

After Cherry accidently posts a photo revealing the Thundermans' secret, the Hero League forces Phoebe to do the unthinkable and end the relationship with her best friend.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Kiss Me, Nate

Max is nervous when his girlfriend auditions for the romantic lead opposite a cute boy in the school play, and he convinces Phoebe to audition for the same role.

Season 3