The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
Advertisement
S3 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max: The Sequel
Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.
Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.
Phoebe's first assignment as a superhero is to protect Hiddenville, which proves too easy until she challenges Max to inject some mischief into their sleepy hometown.