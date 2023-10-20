The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 18 - Dog Day After-School
Desperate to get their mum's tablet back after it is confiscated at school, Billy and Nora get help from Phoebe, who wants to prove she can be as sneaky as Max.
