The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 18

S3 Ep. 19 - Aunt Misbehavin'
Max & Phoebe give their mum the ultimate birthday surprise by tracking down her long lost sister, but the gift goes awry when they discover these sisters have been feuding for years.
S3 Ep. 18 - Dog Day After-School
Desperate to get their mum's tablet back after it is confiscated at school, Billy and Nora get help from Phoebe, who wants to prove she can be as sneaky as Max.
S3 Ep. 17 - I’m Gonna Forget You, Sucka
After Cherry accidently posts a photo revealing the Thundermans' secret, the Hero League forces Phoebe to do the unthinkable and end the relationship with her best friend.
S3 Ep. 16 - Kiss Me, Nate
Max is nervous when his girlfriend auditions for the romantic lead opposite a cute boy in the school play, and he convinces Phoebe to audition for the same role.
S3 Ep. 15 - Game Night
Hank raises the stakes of family game night to a new high, and each member of the family will do whatever it takes to win the grand prize.
S3 Ep. 14 - Secret Revealed Part 2
The Villain League are determined to halt Phoebe's superhero ascension & destroy the Thundermans - Max must finally choose between fighting for good with his family, or a life of evil against them.
S3 Ep. 13 - Secret Revealed Part 1
